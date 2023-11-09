Wynonna Judd Responds to Fans After Raising Concerns With CMA Awards Performance

Wynonna Judd has responded to fans after many raised health concerns over her CMA Awards performance. On Wednesday night, Judd joined Jelly Roll to open the show with his hit tune, "Need A Favor." It didn't take long for some viewers to presume that she was experiencing a health event, due to her appearance and demeanor. Now, in new Instagram video captioned "'Don't read the comments' they say," the singer has clarified that she was just "nervous" and is doing fine.

"Don't read the comments, I read the comments," Judd jokingly exclaimed, then going on to show a headline about the situation. "I'm just gonna come clean with y'all. I was so freaking nervous," Judd confessed. "I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I'm not going to because I'm such a fan of his and he asked me to sing and I said, 'Absolutely!' I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that's the bottom line." Judd then assured her fans that "all is well," and she is on her way to resume her Back to Wy Tour in Texas.

Previously, the NY Post reported that many CMA Awards viewers were worried about Judd and took to social media to express their concerns. "Something is wrong with her. Hope she is ok!!" one fan exclaimed. Someone else added, "It was seriously bizarre. I wonder what's going on? She barely moved once she got a death grip on him." A third person commented, "Wynonna Judd is holding on to Jelly Roll for dear life #CMAawards."

Notably, ahead of the performance, Jelly Roll teased Entertainment Tonight that he would have a "special guest," but wouldn't drop a name. "I'll have a special guest," the rapper-turned-country star said. "I'm not telling nobody who it is." Late in the evening, Jelly Roll teamed up with K. Michelle to pay tribute to The Judds — Wynonna's mother-daughter duo with her late mother Naomi — by delivering a powerful rendition of "Love Can Build a Bridge."

Opening up about the Judd's tribute, Jelly Roll told ET, "The first thing I said was, 'I won't do this without Wynonna's blessing.' Even before I did the song or recording. I called Wynonna." He added, "I have an immense amount of respect for Wynonna, I grew up listening to The Judds. I love Wynonna. And she said, 'Not only do I want you to do it. I want you to do it big!'"