Jelly Roll Settles Lawsuit Over Stage Name

Jellyroll the band has dropped its lawsuit against 'Save Me' singer Jelly Roll over their similar monikers.

The lawsuit between rapper-turned-country-star Jelly Roll and Philadelphia band Jellyroll has been settled. Earlier this year, the event band filed legal paperwork to stop the Grammy nominee from using his stage name, but they've now withdrawn the lawsuit.

"Kurt Titchenell, the owner of the Jellyroll Band, announced today that the popular Philadelphia-area wedding and event band Jellyroll (one word) has settled its intellectual property claim against country artist Jelly Roll (two words)," states a press release.

Titchenell went on to add, "The dispute with Jason Bradley DeFord, a.k.a. Jelly Roll, has been resolved, and the legal action has been withdrawn. We look forward to our continued use of the name, Jellyroll Band, in connection with our party band business."

(Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

According to CBS News, in Jellyroll the band's lawsuit, they claimed they'd been hurt by the "Save Me" singer's recent rising fame, which includes three CMT Music Awards, one CMA Award, and two Grammy nominations.

The band implied that they previously enjoyed significant notoriety "long before Defendant['s] adoption and use of Jelly Roll, in fact even before Defendant was born." Jelly Roll was born in 1984 and Jellyroll the band first emerged sometime around 1980.

