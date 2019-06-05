Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Reveals Family Beach Snaps With Her ‘Little Turtles’

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, are currently taking a break from Nashville on a beach vacation, accompanied by their kids, son Memphis and daughter Navy.

During the trip, Brittany has been sharing several beachside snaps on Instagram, including a recent shot of the mom of two holding her 4-month-old daughter in one arm and reaching out toward her 1-year-old son, who was clad in a navy blue beach hat and a crab-themed outfit, in the other.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My little turtles,” the caption read.

Brittany also posted separate shots of her kids enjoying the beach, with Navy’s snap featuring the infant’s rocking a black bathing suit that read “Got it from my mama” and a pair of matching sunglasses.

“U tell em, girlfriend,” Brittany wrote.

Memphis’ photo was of the toddler taking a stroll along a wooden dock lined with greenery, with the 1-year-old pointing at the ocean in the distance as he reached out his hand.

“Sunday Funday,” his mom’s caption read along with a pair of palm tree emojis.

Memphis and Navy already have a tight bond, with their dad recently gushing about their relationship during a number one party in Nashville.

“He loves her to death,” Jason shared of Memphis’ feelings towards Navy. “He’ll kind of be playing, doing his thing and he’ll hear her cry or something. He’ll go over and check on her and give her a kiss on the head. Then he’ll go back and play. It’s really been cool to see that instant bond that they have. They’re only 14 months apart.”

“Literally the day we brought her home from the hospital, it was this instant bond between the two,” he continued. “She’s in her room crying, he goes and stands at the door waiting on somebody to let him in so he can go peek through the crib and just check on her and see how she’s doing. It’s been pretty neat to see and he’s doing great.”

Brittany and the kids will likely return to Music City ahead of the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, where Aldean is nominated for Male Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year. He’ll then return to the road on his Ride All Night Tour, with Brittany and Memphis joining the musician as he travels.

Memphis recently got to take in his dad’s show for the very first time, with Brittany sharing that her son was now old enough to stay awake for part of Jason’s set.

“This angel saw his first show tonight (well, partially) and he was mesmerized,” she shared alongside a photo of Memphis with his parents.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean