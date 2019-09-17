Jason Aldean Calls Son Memphis the ‘Next Generation of Country Music’ in Sweet Social Media Post

Jason Aldean might be one of the reigning country music superstars, but he hints there is another generation coming behind him, which includes his son, Memphis. Aldean shared photos of his son trying to follow in his father’s footsteps, in a sweet post he shared on social media.

“Y’all ready for the next generation of country music?” Aldean wrote, alongside a picture of Memphis at a microphone on stage, wearing headphones, with another showing the toddler backstage before a show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aldean might be kidding about Memphis, at least for now, but he recently revealed that his oldest daughter, Keeley, is quite serious about being a musician like her father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Sep 14, 2019 at 12:38pm PDT

“It’s really cool and kind of scary at the same time,” Aldean told Good Morning America. “With them growing up, I’ve always played everything for them, from Ray Charles to George Jones, Merle Haggard, Guns N’ Roses, everything. They have an appreciation for all different kinds of music.”

Keeley is so serious, in fact, that Aldean bought her a pricey guitar instead of a car when his oldest daughter turned 16.

“I had been letting her use one of my old guitars, so for her 16th birthday, instead of a car, I bought her a Les Paul,” Aldean recounted. “I think she’s starting to realize the magnitude of what I’ve been doing all these years. That’s the cool thing about this, if it all ended tomorrow, there’s a pretty cool legacy there for my kids to go back and listen to.”

Aldean is getting ready to release his ninth studio album, called 9, on Nov. 22. The record’s debut single, “We Back,” was written by Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard, along with Jordan Schmidt and the Warren Brothers.

“As soon as I heard it, I knew it was something that we wanted to cut,” Aldean told PopCulture.com. “I didn’t necessarily know it was gonna be the first single at the time, but we just felt like it was time to come out with one of those big uptempos. I feel like that was when I came on the scene, in ’05. Our first single was ‘Hicktown’ and that was kind of where we made our mark was with those big party songs like that.

“The last couple albums, we’ve had some songs that went a different route,” he added. “They were really great songs, but it was kind of a different side of things that I do and I was feeling the itch a little bit to come back out with one of those big tempos, so this one was perfect.”

Aldean only has a few weeks left on his current Ride All Night Tour. Find dates by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Koerner