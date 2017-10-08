Jason Aldean Honors Las Vegas Victims With Tom Petty Tribute on ‘SNL’

Following the events of Las Vegas and the death of Tom Petty, country megastar Jason Aldean took to the Saturday Night Live stage to honor the victims of the Harvest 91 Festival with Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

With Gal Gadot hosting, it was a surprise for audiences to see Aldean in the cold open, sharing a monologue with audiences that they would “walk through these tough times together, every step of the way.”

“Like everyone, I’m struggling to understand what happened that night, and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal,” he said. “So many people are hurting. There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends — they’re all part of our family. So I want to say to them: We hurt for you, and we hurt with you.”

The 40-year-old continued with his guitar, singing, “I got just one life / In a world that keeps on pushin’ me around / But I’ll stand my ground.”

Fans of the NBC satire series took to Twitter to share their thoughts, appreciating the heartfelt gesture from the country star.

#SNL hittin us in the feels right off the bat — Alex Doty (@GHTribDoty) October 8, 2017

Jason Aldean opens SNL w/ Petty’s “Won’t Back Down,” which he’s been covering for years — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 8, 2017

Wow. #SNL opens with Jason Aldean singing a Tom Petty song in honor of the Las Vegas victims. Chills. — David Onda (@David_Onda) October 8, 2017

Jason Aldean just said what we needed the President of the United States to say. #SNL — Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) October 8, 2017

Jason Aldean playing Tom Petty opening SNL is one of the best American reactions we needed this week! #SNL — Kevin R. Kelly (@KevinRKelly_) October 8, 2017