Jason Aldean Shares Adorable Family Photos From Disney Vacation

Even though Jason Aldean just kicked off his We Back Tour, he still found time to squeeze in a little family fun. The country music superstar showed off a few adorable family photos of his family’s getaway to Walt Disney World, where both Memphis and Navy got a chance to meet some of their favorite characters.

“Thank you so much [Walt Disney World] for a great day with my family in Orlando yesterday,” Aldean posted. “My lil man had the time of his life meeting his hero Mickey Mouse!”

Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, also shared a few pictures of their brief getaway, including one of Navy getting up close and personal with Minnie Mouse.

Aldean played three shows on the opening weekend of his We Back Tour, which includes Morgan Wallen and Riley Green as his opening acts. Although he has a tour bus outfitted for both of his young children to travel with him, the Georgia native leaves the decision on whether or not his son and daughter join him on the road up to Brittany.

“They come out,” Aldean told PopCulture.com. “We had the bus made specifically for us and the babies. It makes sense. Honestly, I leave that up to my wife. Whenever she wants to come out and bring the kids out for the weekend, we’re set up for that. I leave it up to her.”

The new bus was designed to keep the two toddlers safe, especially when the bus is in motion.

“In a bus, you’ve got to get creative,” Aldean told PopCulture.com and other media. “You’re going down the road and you take a turn too fast and both babies come rolling out into the middle of the floor. You’ve got to get pretty creative on those buses. It’s crazy what they do on them these days. From my first bus, I had this Indian mural thing painted on the back of it, to the bus we’re in now, it’s crazy how far they’ve come and the stuff they can do to them now.”

Aldean will head to Iowa, Nebraska and North Dakota this weekend. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

