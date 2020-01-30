Jason Aldean Shares Sweet Photo of Memphis at Rehearsal for We Back Tour

Jason Aldean's We Back Tour kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 30. The singer shared a sweet photo of his 2-year-old-son, Memphis, at what was likely one of the final rehearsals for the tour, staring adoringly at his father from stage.

"Mems catching soundcheck before bedtime," Aldean captioned the photo. "We Back tour kicks off tomorrow in Columbia, SC. Who’s comin!"

Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, also shared a video of the little boy, dancing away as Aldean and his band were on stage.

Aldean previously revealed his two small children, including 11-month-old Navy, would likely join him for at least some of the concert dates, although the final decision wasn't up to him alone.

"They come out," Aldean told PopCulture.com. "We had the bus made specifically for us and the babies. It makes sense. Honestly, I leave that up to my wife. Whenever she wants to come out and bring the kids out for the weekend, we're set up for that. I leave it up to her."

When Aldean first started touring, more than 15 years ago, he never could have imagined how functional his home on wheels would become.

"In a bus, you've got to get creative," Aldean said. "You're going down the road and you take a turn too fast and both babies come rolling out into the middle of the floor. You've got to get pretty creative on those buses. It's crazy what they do on them these days. From my first bus, I had this Indian mural thing painted on the back of it, to the bus we're in now, it's crazy how far they've come and the stuff they can do to them now."

His new bus also has two enclosed beds to help keep the children safe when they are traveling down the road.

"We just went in and said, 'All right, we're going to have two babies on the road. We've got to figure out a way to keep them in the bunk,'" Aldean recounted. "And that's what they came up with."

Morgan Wallen and Riley Green are serving as the opening acts for the first leg of Aldean's We Back Tour. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

