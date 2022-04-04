Jason Aldean Shades Eric Church for Canceling Concert to Watch March Madness Game

Jason Aldean seemingly shaded Eric Church after the country singer canceled a concert to watch a March Madness game. During an appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop, Aldean was asked for his take on the situation. “This is a tricky question because Eric is a friend of mine,” he said.

Aldean then explained his personal perspective on the matter, saying, “I don’t know that I could cancel a show to make it to a game. I feel like people buying a ticket to come see your show, you kind of have to hold up your end of the deal on that.” Aldean added, “I know Eric’s a huge basketball – Carolina – fan and I don’t want to dive into that too much, but I don’t think I would feel good if I did that, so I don’t know if I could pull it off.”

On Tuesday, Church canceled his April 2 San Antonio, Texas concert so that he could watch his favorite college team, the North Carolina Tarheels, play against Duke in a historic March Madness Final Four game. The singer is originally from the state and has been a longtime hardcore Tarheels fan. Church issued a statement on the concert cancellation and explained his situation.

“To the Church Choir,” the statement begins, referring to the collective nickname of Church’s fans. “This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four. As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream. This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so I can have this moment with my family and sports community.”

He continued, “However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance. Woody Durham always said, ‘Go where you go and do what you do.’” Finally, Church concluded his statement, “Thanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels.”