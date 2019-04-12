Jason Aldean Reveals His Favorite Two Albums He Recorded

Jason Aldean is back at work on a new album, which will be his ninth. The reigning ACM Artist of the Decade has had plenty of success over the last several years, but admits there are two records he released, which will probably always be his favorites.

“I think the [2010] My Kind of Party album and the [2012] Night Train albums to be – I said this to someone this week – those two albums were game-changers for me,” Aldean recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “And I can honestly go back and look at those albums this many years later and say, ‘I don’t think I could cut a better record than those two albums.’ And you don’t always get to say that when you cut a record.

“But I feel like we were really locked into something really cool at that time,” he continued. “Those records were just amazing records, I felt like. So it was just really cool to watch them, [and] feel like what we had just made was really cool and then to watch them explode like they did and really kind of change the game for us. That was pretty neat to see.”

Those records collectively included some of Aldean’s biggest singles, including “Dirt Road Anthem” and his duet with Kelly Clarkson, “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” and helped propel Aldean to superstar status.

“To start to play stadiums – playing Stanford Stadium, at the University of Georgia,” recalled Aldean. “Being from Georgia, that will go down as one of the highlights of my career forever. I mean, to get to go back home and play a show of that magnitude and come back and sort of plant the flag in the ground. [It was like], we’ve arrived in country music a little bit. That was a really cool night for me.”

The hit singles and stadium shows were just part of a whirlwind few years, which also included Aldean winning his first trophies for both Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

“Every week for a while there, it was like every week we were experiencing something we had never done before,” said Aldean. “It was like the train was rolling. So it’s been a pretty wild ride, a little bumpy at times, but it’s been pretty great.”

Aldean will soon kick off his Ride All Night Tour, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce. Find dates at his official website.

