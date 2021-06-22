Jason Aldean Plans 3 Upcoming Shows in Las Vegas

✖

Jason Aldean is the latest country star to announce an extended stay in Las Vegas, revealing that he will include a three-night run in the city during his Back in the Saddle Tour this year. Aldean will head to Vegas in December for an extension of his tour with shows on Dec. 9, 10 and 11. He will be joined by special guest Lainey Wilson, who is also an opener on the rest of Aldean's tour dates.

The Las Vegas shows will take place at Park Theater at Park MGM at 9 p.m. each night. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Along with Aldean, a number of country artists are headed to Sin City later this year and in early 2022 including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan, who will premiere new residencies at Resorts World Las Vegas, Keith Urban, who is returning to his residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Shania Twain, whose Let's Go! residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood will resume in December. Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have also held a longtime residency in the city are expected to make a return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean)

Aldean's Back in the Saddle Tour begins in August and will wrap on Oct. 30, and he will also be joined by openers HARDY and Dee Jay Silver. "It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend," Aldean said in a statement when the tour was announced. "It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us — the band, the crew and me — happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years."

The Georgia native was recently able to play to a live crowd for the first time in over a year when he headlined two nights at The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee in May. "I think just the initial walking onstage, that's kind of always my favorite part anyway is the initial moment that I walk onstage and you kind of get the pop from the crowd," he told Entertainment Tonight. "To hear that after 14 months, it was pretty special."