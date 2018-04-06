Jason Aldean Reveals More Details About Upcoming Nashville Restaurant and Bar

More details are emerging about Jason Aldean‘s upcoming venue in downtown Nashville, Jason Aldean’s Rooftop + Bar, including the massive size and a few unique items to make it more authentic to the country music hitmaker.

“Nashville is thriving right now, and it’s just a good time to be in Nashville, a good time for businesses like that, and having a place for people to go and have fun,” Aldean explains to CMT. “If there’s one thing I like to do other than music, it is to have fun. So, if nothing else, I’ve got a cool place to go if I want to go downtown.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

So far we know that the bar, which will be at the corner of Broadway and 3rd, will have four levels for various types of dining and entertainment, with stairs leading from the street all the way up to the rooftop. At 75,000 square feet, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar will be the largest space in downtown Nashville, and is rumored to have a mechanical bull when it opens.

The “You Make It Easy” singer was famously discovered at the Wildhorse Saloon, a place known more for tourists than industry executives, more than two decades ago. The increase in businesses downtown just goes to show how much things have changed in the last 20 years.

“Back then, it was cheap little souvenir shops and cowboy hats and shot glasses, and now you go down there, and it’s legit,” Aldean says. “Everything down there is cool, and there’s more stuff going in every day.”

Aldean is joining a long, and growing, list of stars who have opened, or are opening, downtown venues, including John Rich, Alan Jackson, Gavin DeGraw, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line and Blake Shelton.

Aldean’s upcoming album, Rearview Town, will be released on April 13. The 15-track record includes songs written by some of Nashville’s biggest songwriters, but none by Aldean.

“I moved to town as a songwriter, that’s how I got to town,” Aldean tells PopCulture.com. “I’m way capable of writing songs, and did. I wrote quite a few songs actually, for this record, and some things that were really cool. But then I’m the guy that gets in there and I listen to my own stuff, and I’m like, ‘This other song; I just like the other song better.’ [Producer] Michael Knox, he’s always the one telling me – he’s like, ‘Dude, the stuff you’re writing is really cool, you should cut it.’ I’m sitting there going, ‘I don’t think so. I think I want to cut this Neil Thrasher song or this David Lee Murphy song.’

“I’m just my own worst critic when it comes to songwriting,” he continues. “I always have been. That’s why I don’t have more songs that I do, that I wrote on my own. This record, really made an effort to go out and sit down and write some stuff, and there’s some cool stuff. Who knows? They may end up on another record or on somebody else’s record or wherever, but to me, I go with gut instinct for me, which is just if I think this song is better than what I wrote, then I’m going to pick the other song.”

No word yet when Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar will be open. Pre-order Rearview Town on Amazon and iTunes.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Jason Aldean