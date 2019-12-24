Jason Aldean’s Festive Photo of Daughter Navy Meeting Santa Claus Sparks Hilarious Response From Fans

Country star Jason Aldean shared a hilarious Santa Claus photo that he can use to embarrass daughter Navy in the future. The photo showed his youngest children Memphis and Navy sitting on Santa’s lap, with poor 10-month-old Navy in tears. Aldean’s fans thought the photo was hilarious, with hundreds commenting on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Dec 19, 2019 at 12:11pm PST

Aldean shared the adorable photo on Dec. 19, adding the simple caption, “Nailed it!” with a hit of irony.

“Angel baby!” Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean wrote in the comments, along with heart-eyes and crying emojis.

Fans also loved the photo, with one calling it the “best picture.”

“He’s looking at her like she’s crazy,” one fan wrote of 2-year-old Memphis.

“Santa is pretty scary,” another wrote. “Awe hugs Navy.”

“Poor Navy!” another fan typed. “[Laughing out loud] Memphis is like ‘I know he’s creepy but don’t cry.’”

“I’ll be taking my daughter this weekend and I expect the same reaction lol,” one parent added.

While Aldean shared one of the hilarious outtakes with Santa, Brittany shared photos showing Navy calm on Santa’s lap. “My elves!” she wrote in the caption.

Brittany shared another adorable photo taken the same day as the Santa meeting, with herself kissing a smiling Navy. “She is EDIBLE,” Brittany added.

Aldean and Brittany will be celebrating their first Christmas at their new home, previously owned by Kane Brown. It is a temporary arrangement, since the two are waiting for their new mansion to be completed.

“We started building this house I guess a year and a half or so ago,” Aldean recently told Taste of Country. “It was just kind of our forever home. It’s where we want to be from now on and kind of raise our kids. It’s one of those things where I just said, ‘I’ve worked hard over the years. If we’re going to do this, let’s build what we want, and not sit here in five years and go, ‘Man, I wish he had done this or that.’”

“We made sure we knew exactly what we wanted and when, and started building it,” Aldean continued. “Now I’m going, ‘Man, I wish we went a little smaller, just so we can be in our house, just because it’s taking forever to do this thing, but it will be great when it’s all said and done.”

The couple hope the home will be complete by the summer.

Aside from Navy and Memphis, Aldean is also father to daughters Keely, 16, and Kendyl, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jessica Aldean. On Nov. 28, Aldean shared a photo of all four children together for Thanksgiving.

Photo credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images