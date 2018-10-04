Jason Aldean’s Concert For The Cure Brings Total Raised to Over $4 Million

Jason Aldean wrapped up his 2018 High Noon Neon Tour with his annual Concert For The Cure, held for the first time at his own Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville. The event raised $459,509, bringing the total he has raised for Susan G. Komen to a whopping $4.1 million for Susan G. Komen chapters all over the country.

“All year long on the road, we hear stories from fans about how they’ve been affected by breast cancer,” Aldean said in a statement. “It’s crazy how just about everyone is close to someone who is [fighting] or has fought this horrible disease … We’re going to keep doing our part in hopes that we never have to lose someone to breast cancer again.”

The “Drowns the Whiskey” singer also donates a portion of his ticket sales to Susan G. Komen, which helps breast cancer patients, as well as funds research to bring an end to the disease. For Aldean, the cause is personal.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand how much this horrible disease impacts women and their families,” Aldean stated. “My fans know how important it is to me to be part of this fight and they’re a big reason we’re able to contribute so much to Komen each year.”

The Georgia native held his first Concert For The Cure in 2004, after losing a close friend to breast cancer. Since then, he has continued donating a portion of the proceeds from his ticket sales to Susan G. Komen, and vows to do all he can to help those battling breast cancer.

“As long as I have the chance, I will do my part and raise awareness for this cause,” Aldean insisted. “My fans keep fighting the battle with this terrible disease along with us, and our dream is that nobody has to fight the disease anymore.”

It’s been an emotional week for Aldean. The 41-year-old honored the one-year anniversary of the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, where 58 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured.

“Thinkin about our Route 91 family today,” he wrote on social media, long with the hashtag #vegasstrong and an orange heart emoji.

Aldean, who was on stage in Las Vegas when the deadly shooting began, returned to Sin City to perform at the iHeartRadio Festival days before the anniversary.

“On behalf of myself and my family and the country music community, I want to say thank you to the city of Las Vegas for your courage, strength and kindness,” Aldean said, via Rolling Stone Country. “Tonight we are all proud to be Vegas strong.”

For more information on Susan G. Komen, visit their website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Steven Ferdman