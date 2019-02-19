Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Returns Home After Birth of Second Baby

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, is home! The 30-year-old, who suffered complications after the birth of daughter Navy Rome, revealed that she had finally been released from the hospital.

“Home,” Brittany captioned the photo shared in an Instagram Story, which showed a beautiful bouquet of flowers, along with what appears to be garlic bread and a pasta dish.

Navy Rome was born Monday, Feb. 4, but Brittany had to stay in the hospital longer than anticipated after she suffered complications, resulting in a blood transfusion.

“When your labor goes amazing but then things go south,” Brittany shared on Instagram, along with a picture of her very swollen feet. “Still [in] hospital living with my trooper of a hubs and a precious little girl. One blood transfusion … and swollen everything,” along with the hashtag, “worth it.”

In the second clip, Brittany poked fun at herself, saying, “So we’ve been in the hospital for days now. I’m ready to take these fat little piggies home,” while a GIF of three animated pigs made their way towards a cartoon house.

Aldean and his wife will get used to having two children under the age of two, since older brother Memphis just turned 14 months, while living in a temporary home. The couple said farewell to their former home, and are waiting for what their new house to be completed.

“This is our dream home which we decided to build about a year ago,” Brittany previously shared, along with a photo of her and her husband standing outside the construction. It will be WAY more kid friendly (room placement, etc.).

“It’ll be done next year and we are in a temporary home until then,” she continued. “Our fish tank is staying with our old home and the new owners. I will miss them so much but they are in good hands … We are excited for what the future holds as far as the home goes.”

Although the Aldeans are excited about their new residence, Brittany admitted that the day they moved out of their old home was bittersweet.

“Tonight we said goodbye to our home for the past three years,” Brittany said at the time. “The home where we brought our first baby, where the dog that I loved more than words spent his last years, where I had my first baby shower, numerous parties just because and built a fish tank that housed so many of my ‘angels’ (as I call them). I know there’s so much that the future holds in other places, but to me, this house was so special… and always will be [heart emoji].”

