Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Shares Another Photo of Baby Memphis’ Room

Jason and Brittany Aldean are getting ready for their bundle of joy to enter the world! Brittany, 29, shared a few Instagram photos of Baby Memphis' nursery on Tuesday.

Memphis’ nursery💙 My current happy place Thanks for pouring love into his room ⭐️ @apriltomlininteriors @sarahrogers23 @keatynswift @polly_boyd91 @valencia_r_hector A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

"Memphis' nursery," she wrote in the caption. "My current happy place."

The photo features a cozy bedroom complete with his name in lights along a dark wood paneled wall. The rest of the room contrasts the dark wall with bright natural light from a large window and white walls, cubbies, play table and tee-pee.

The mom-to-be also shared family photos from Wednesday's CMA Artists of the Year celebration.

"We are all so proud of you babe," she wrote to husband and country music star Jason.

"Memphis had the best time... I swear he was having his own party in my belly," she added.

At the CMA Artists of the Year ceremony, Aldean paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting with a Tom Petty cover. Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival during Aldean's set.

"We've been tested beyond our worst nightmares this past few months," Aldean said. "Heartbroken doesn't even begin to explain how some of us feel. But we have proved time and again in this country that we have the power to overcome anything that threatens our way of life or our freedom."

Jason and Brittany returned to Las Vegas a week after the shootings to be with victims and their families.

"Feels surreal being back in Vegas today," the soon-to-be mother wrote. "Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met... fighting the toughest battle of them all... for their lives. You have helped us try to begin to start the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget."

Baby Memphis will be their first child together and Jason's first son, as he shares daughters Keely, 14, and Kendyl, 10, with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.

Aldean opened up about the meaning behind Memphis' name, saying in an interview with Country Countdown USA, that the inspiration came from his love of Elvis Presley, who moved to Memphis at age 13.

"I've kinda been infatuated with Elvis since I was a kid, just always watching documentaries and stuff on him," the "They Don't Know" singer shared. "It had a little bit to do with that and, honestly, I just wanted him to have something that wasn't very common."

"I'm sure he's gonna meet people with the name Memphis — he won't be the only one, but, you know, at least I think it's unique enough where… it won't be like Michael or John or, you know, Jason. And that was kinda what we were going for," he added.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean