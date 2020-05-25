Jana Kramer and Husband Mike Caussin Releasing Relationship Self-Help Book

Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin have announced that they are releasing a relationship self-help book this fall, titled The Good Fight. The book will offer insight into their marriage as well as advice, and Kramer told PEOPLE that at first, her husband was hesitant about sharing their story. "[At first] I was writing a book about my life and our relationship, and at the time we did a treatment that I gave to Mike," Kramer said. "He just ripped it up and was like, 'You're not releasing this.' [He was] just full of shame, which I get [now]. At the time I was like, 'I want to help people.'"

"This was within the first calendar year of everything happening," Caussin explained, referencing his previous infidelity and sex addiction. "It was still real new for both of us. I was still so stuck in shame that I didn't see the silver lining of how we can help other people because I was so small at the time." Now, the couple is ready to share all the details of their story and hopefully help others in the process. "We're not trying to claim that we have it all figured out. We learned from clinical professionals that we've had in our lives steer us in the right direction. We have the tools," Caussin said. "[The book] is vulnerable, it's authentic, it's direct, it's funny, it's passionate."

Each chapter of The Good Fight begins with a fight the couple had told from both of their perspectives followed by the "tools" they now use to heal and communicate in a more successful fashion. "That was tough ... when we write about something that's triggering and we get in a fight because of it," Caussin admitted. "We have to leave the room and pick it up the next day and try to resolve things because the work still has to get done." We had a few good fights with that!" Kramer cracked.

Kramer and Caussin, who share 4-year-old daughter Jolie and 1-year-old son Jace, have been open about their struggles throughout their marriage, though Kramer revealed that the book discusses several stories fans didn't know about. "We do put things in there that we haven't shared before about stuff surrounding our pregnancy with Jace and when I was on Dancing with the Stars," she said. "We decided it was a good time to just kind of lay it all out there and give perspective and [explain] why Mike was gone in January." The Good Fight is available for pre-order now and will be released on Sept. 22.