Jake Owen Wrote a Song About Hannah Brown After Peter Weber’s ‘Bachelor’ Premiere

Country singer Jake Owen threw some lighthearted shade toward former Bachelorette Hannah Brown on Thursday, using Twitter Live to perform a song he had written after watching the premiere of Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, which aired this week.

Alabama Hannah (live from the barn)

https://t.co/0gSLuioEtM — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) January 10, 2020

“Monday night, my girlfriend had the damn TV on and all you heard about on the new Bachelor was Alabama Hannah, it was just Alabama Hannah everywhere,” Owen told his followers in the video. “She won’t go away.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the episode, Brown showed up on the first night to give Weber back the pair of pilot’s wings he had gifted her before returning a few days later to helm one of Weber’s group dates, where she and Weber had an emotional conversation about their relationship and what the future might hold.

Owen shared that he had met Brown during her season of The Bachelorette and liked her, but couldn’t resist turning her current situation with Weber into a country song with a theme of moving on “if you’ve given someone multiple opportunities to take you as a lover” and they haven’t done so.

“She’s a cool girl. This is not even a dig at the actual Alabama Hannah,” the father of two said. “But I started feeling something for this Peter guy… This has nothing to do with the actual Bachelorette. This is just everyday life.”

Titled “Alabama Hannah,” after Brown’s nickname, Owen’s song features on the nose lyrics including the chorus, which reads, “You’re a beauty queen and a dancing star and I think you’ll do just fine,” referencing Brown’s pageant title as Miss Alabama and her recent Dancing With the Stars win.

“Alabama Hannah, what do you want? / If it’s love that you need, well then honey, it’s gone,” he adds. “You had your chances, so won’t you leave me alone / Alabama Hannah, won’t you go on back home.”

Owen also referenced Brown and Weber’s now-infamous stay in a windmill, singing, “Well I guess you think you messed up since you seen me moving on / Thinking we could pick up, right where we left off / But you got to lay in the bed you made, and I hate to let you down / Girl this ain’t no windmill, we can’t go round and round.”

At the end of the song Owen praised Brown again, saying, “I love Hannah Brown, she’s awesome. So it’s no diss on her.”

Brown responded to the song in a tweet, writing, “Well, this is one way to get a song written about you. This is some catchy shade.”

Even Bachelor host Chris Harrison shared his thoughts.

Weber originally appeared on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and was sent home at the very end of the season. He’s now starring on his own season of The Bachelor, which premiered this week.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury