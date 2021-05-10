How 'The Voice' Coach Blake Shelton Is Helping Out of Work Musicians During the Pandemic

✖

Blake Shelton is giving back to his community in a major way. On Monday, it was announced that The Voice coach would be joining the Country Music Association, which is partnering with Feeding America, for a drive that would help provide meals to musicians and music industry professionals in major cities all across the country. The Country Music Association is aiming to provide four million meals to individuals within the United States. Shelton spoke to the Associated Press for this partnership and noted that he wants to do what he can to give back to the music industry community, especially those who have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are a lot of people struggling in our country, and COVID has only made that worse,” Shelton told AP about his partnership with the Country Music Association for this much-needed drive. “People are going to bed hungry at night now more than ever, and I just can’t live with that. I’ve been passionate for a long time about helping folks get the food they need.” The country singer went on to say that it's important to keep in mind just how much the COVID-19 pandemic has affected people all across the country. He also urged people to continue to support their favorite artists in whatever way they can (in a safe manner, of course).

“This pandemic has affected people all across the country, working in all different kinds of industries, from restaurants to schools to travel,” Shelton continued. “What more can be done? The world is starting to open up again, and tours and shows are being announced daily. So go support your favorite artists, bands, orchestras, theaters. Of course, do it safely, but let’s have some fun again!” In addition to providing four million meals to individuals across the country, they are also introducing a donation challenge so that they can provide an additional one million meals. CMT News noted that the organization has its Music Industry COVID Support (MICS) Initiative that will help those who need meals in cities such as Atlanta, New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and others.

“Nobody wants to think about their friends or colleagues going without food,” Sarah Trahern, the CEO of the Country Music Association, said. “But I’ve been out at a couple of the food banks that we’ve done work with over the last year, and it’s us. As people, you think, ‘There but for the grace of God go I.’” Trahern continued, “I feel like by next year we’re going to be in good stead. But a lot of those people will have gone 18 months to 24 months without salaries in their chosen fields. And then you can’t put a roof over your head or put braces on your kids or put food on the table.”