Hillary Scott Shares New Photo of Twin Daughters to Celebrate Four-Week Milestone

Hillary Scott and husband Chris Tyrrell welcomed twin daughters Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn on Jan. 29, and the Lady Antebellum singer celebrated her girls turning four weeks old with a new and adorable photo.

In the snap, shared on Instagram, Scott is lying down as both her newborns rest on her chest, the twins’ heads covered in tiny matching hats.

“Happy 4 weeks baby girls,” the singer captioned the tender moment.

Ahead of that, Scott cracked a joke when she wrote that she was finally about to get three hours of sleep, providing a truly relatable moment for moms everywhere.

“Y’all, I think I’m about to get an uninterrupted three-hour stretch of sleep for the first time in four weeks…WHAT IS LIFE?” the singer shared in an image.

She added in the caption, “Praying this dream comes true.”

Scott and Tyrrell are also parents to four-year-old daughter Eisele, so it’s safe to say their household is now even busier than before.

Despite her hectic schedule, Scott isn’t without support, as she recently shared a selection of thoughtful baby gifts she received from famous friends like Reba McEntire and Little Big Town.

Gifts included personalized blankets from McEntire, a trio of stuffed pink flamingos, stuffed animals, bath products and matching outfits for the twins.

“Dear @Reba, @littlebigtown, @cmt and EVERYONE else(@thompsonsquare @wcnashville, Red Light Management, & CAA to name a few!!) who have sent the most thoughtful gifts to B&E…thank you SO much!!!” the mom of three wrote. “We feel so loved by an incredible village of friends and family.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla