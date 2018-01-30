Country

Lady Antebellum Fans Congratulate Hillary Scott on Her Twin Girls

Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, welcomed twin girls on Jan. 29, sharing the happy […]

Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, welcomed twin girls on Jan. 29, sharing the happy news with fans on social media later that night.

Scott posted a photo of a pair of hats labeled “A” and “B,” writing, “Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come.”

“Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies,” she added.

Fans immediately began offering the singer their congratulations, commenting on her Twitter and Instagram posts to wish her family well.

The twins join sister Eisele Kaye, 4, and many fans shared their excitement to see Eisele take on the role of big sister.

Several fans also wrote that they can’t wait to see photos of Scott’s new arrivals.

