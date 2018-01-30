Lady Antebellum Fans Congratulate Hillary Scott on Her Twin Girls

Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, welcomed twin girls on Jan. 29, sharing the happy news with fans on social media later that night.

Scott posted a photo of a pair of hats labeled “A” and “B,” writing, “Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come.”

“Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies,” she added.

Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) January 30, 2018

Fans immediately began offering the singer their congratulations, commenting on her Twitter and Instagram posts to wish her family well.

So happy they’re finally here!! 💖💖 My heart is just so happy it might explode 😭😭👶🏼👶🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Alyssa Rickels (@alyssarickels50) January 30, 2018

So happy for you! Congratulations!! 💓 — Katie (@Fisherwood_1212) January 30, 2018

Congradulations to your precious baby girls ❤❤❤ — Elizabeth Arnold (@elizabethmarya7) January 30, 2018

The twins join sister Eisele Kaye, 4, and many fans shared their excitement to see Eisele take on the role of big sister.

Yayyyyyy congrats to you and Chris on your beautiful blessings and to Eisele on becoming a big sister!!! — Amber Rae (@charleskfan83) January 30, 2018

Congratulations to you, Chris, and big sister Eisele! — Caroline Shiffer (@carolineway18) January 30, 2018

Congratulations on the arrivals!!! So glad they are healthy and Mama is safe. I’m sure Big Sister is excited!!! — patricia williams (@patrici84761058) January 30, 2018

Several fans also wrote that they can’t wait to see photos of Scott’s new arrivals.

Congratulations Hillary, Chris, Eisele & the entire @ladyantebellum family. Can’t wait to see them but enjoy your time w/ them before sharing w/ the world. I’m just imagining the beaming smiles from everyone getting to see & hold these precious twins – especially from Mom & Dad!! — SoFreshSoFine17 (@FAttendant747) January 30, 2018

Congratulations!!! on your twins God has blessed you all. Can’t wait to see pics of the babies. Huge fan of your music. — Tonya Renee Gregg (@tonya_spring) January 30, 2018

Congratulations Hilary! Can’t wait to see pics of them. I know they will be beautiful like their mama — Michelle (@ohioladyangel11) January 30, 2018

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla