Hillary Scott and Husband Throw Luau for Oldest Daughter After Daddy-Daughter Dance Is Canceled

Hillary Scott and husband Chris Tyrrell’s oldest daughter, 6-year-old Eisele, had her daddy-daughter dance at school canceled due to the coronavirus, so her parents decided to throw one for her. On Tuesday, April 14, Scott shared a snap of the makeshift bash on Instagram, posting a photo of Tyrrell, wearing a red Hawaiian shirt, standing with his arms around his daughter, who was in a black tank top.

Both dad and daughter wore coordinating plastic grass skirts, and Tyrrell had a brightly-colored lei around his neck and another around his wrist. The family’s backyard was decorated with tiki torches and the scene was complete with a flower stuck onto Tyrrell’s black baseball cap. “When the Daddy Daughter Luau gets cancelled bc it’s safer to #stayhome you bring it to the backyard,” Scott captioned the sweet snap.

The Tyrrell family recently donned their Hawaiian prints for Scott’s birthday on April 1, participating in an impromptu photo shoot in their backyard amid the celebration. A slideshow Scott shared starts with a snap of the Lady Antebellum member and her husband together, both in colorful floral button-down shirts. The second photo saw Tyrrell holding Eisele and one of the twins while Scott held the other twin, with the girls dressed in matching brightly colored printed pants. The last photo was a fun shot of Scott crouching down with Eisele on her back and Tyrrell jumping into the air behind them. “This is 34,” Scott captioned the post.

Scott’s family has also kept busy by working out — on April 10, Scott shared a video of herself, Eisele, her 2-year-old twins Betsy and Emory and her sister Rylee doing children’s zumba, though Betsy and Emory were clearly skeptical about the whole thing and stood in the front drinking out of sippy cups. “For #nationalsiblingday I decided to embarrass myself(in my pjs) with @ryleejscott and my sweet daughters doing kid Zumba,” Scott wrote. “if u have wondered what we are doing lately…”