Hillary Scott’s Twins Make Their Official Stage ‘Debut’

Hillary Scott is currently pregnant with twins, and the little ones made their official stage debut during a recent Lady Antebellum tour stop.

This is the tour I’ll always remember where the girls made their official debut. What an amazing couple of weeks finishing up the most memorable tour with the sweetest family of fans. [📸: @hodgesusry] #youlookgoodworldtour A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

Scott used Instagram to share a photo of herself onstage, cradling her baby bump as she smiles with the crowd behind her.

“This is the tour I’ll always remember where the girls made their official debut,” the singer captioned the moment. “What an amazing couple of weeks finishing up the most memorable tour with the sweetest family of fans.”

Lady Antebellum just wrapped up their You Look Good World Tour in Europe, and Scott’s twins are due in February. The singer and her husband, drummer Chris Tyrrell, are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Eisele, and the proud parents are expecting two baby girls.

“Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls,” Scott wrote on Instagram when she announced the news. “Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can’t wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!”

