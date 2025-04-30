Actor in Classic TV Shows Dead at 93: RIP to Gerard Kennedy

Australian actor Gerard Kennedy, a well-known TV actor from Down Under, has died. He was 93.

Kennedy died last Monday in a nursing home facility.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor was the most recognizable face on television during his peak, and won two Gold Logies (the Australian equivalent of an Emmy).

The Perth, Australia-born actor started his career by doing theatre in the 1960s. His breakout role came in his part as the villainous Kragg in the espionage series Hunter, which won him a TV Week Logie.

Later, he became one of the continent’s most famous faces for his role in Division 4, where he played Detective Frank Banner and won back-to-back Gold Logies.

The actor was very famous for his versatility, often easily switching between protagonist and antagonist roles. He had main roles in plenty of well-known Australian series like Prisoner, The Flying Doctors, Underbelly, Against the Wind, and The Last Outlaw.

His last acting credit was in 2015, for ABC’s supernatural television drama Glitch.

In addition to his two Gold Logies, he won two Silver Logies and three Penguin Awards across his career.

Kennedy is survived by his daughter, Chrisanya.