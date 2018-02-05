Hillary Scott Shares First Photo, Names of Twin Daughters

Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, welcomed twin daughters on Jan. 29, and the Lady Antebellum member has shared the first photos of her newborns, along with their names.

On Monday, Scott used social media to share a black-and-white photo of her girls, revealing that their names are Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn.

“Our identical little ladies Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn were born January 29th around 2am, 5.5lbs each and 17 inches long,” she shared. “Their Daddy took this picture when they were two days old napping on Mama. Their favorite place to be, other than on me, is nose to nose and cheek to cheek.”

The girls join big sister Eisele Kaye, 4, who is clearly loving her new role. In addition to the shot of the twins, Scott shared a photo of her eldest daughter cradling her new sisters and beaming at the camera as the trio cuddles up on a couch.

“Big Sister Eisele’s heart is full of love for her sisters—she is already such an incredible little helper,” Scott wrote alongside the sweet snap. “One week in and we are definitely seeing double! Double the blessing, double the tired, double the laundry, but double the love!”

The singer signed the message, “Tyrrell Party of Five.”

Scott originally announced the twins’ arrival on Jan. 30, posting a photo of two knit hats labeled “A” and “B.”

“Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls,” she wrote. “They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come.”

The mom of three continued, “Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla