Hear Keith Urban Join Taylor Swift on 'From the Vault' Song 'That's When'

✖

Taylor Swift officially released Fearless (Taylor's Version) on Friday, April 9, and the re-recording of her 2008 album features six previously unreleased "From the Vault" songs. One of them, "That's When," is a duet with Keith Urban, who lends his voice to Swift's tale of two lovers discussing a reconciliation.

Written by Swift with Brad Warren and Brett Warren, "That's When" begins with Swift singing a verse and chorus before Urban takes the second verse and joins Swift for the rest of the song. "That's when, when I woke up in the morning / That's when, it was sunny or storming / Laughing when I was crying," they sing. "And that's when, you were waiting at the front gate / That's when, when I saw your face / You let me in, and baby, that's when."

Swift and Urban previously collaborated when they both joined Tim McGraw on his 2013 hit "Highway Don't Care," and Urban took Swift on his Escape Together World Tour in 2009. Urban also surprised fans on stage during a stop on Swift's 1989 World Tour in 2017.

"I hadn’t heard our voices together since sitting in with you on the 1989 tour in Toronto !!!" Urban wrote on Instagram on Friday along with a photo of the duo on said tour. "Magic. Congrats TS - you’ve got some gems in that vault !!!!!!! Thanks for having me join you on a couple of them."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban)

In addition to his feature on "That's When," Urban provides background vocals on "We Were Happy" as Swift sings about a past relationship over an acoustic guitar. After the album's track list was released last week, Swift told fans how honored she was to have Urban feature on the "From the Vault" songs.

"I’m really honored that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy," she wrote in a social media post. "I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness." Along with Urban, Swift enlisted Maren Morris to sing with her on the "From the Vault" track "You All Over Me," which was released in March.