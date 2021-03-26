✖

Taylor Swift gave fans another blast from the past on Friday, releasing "You All Over Me," one of six previously unreleased songs that will appear on her upcoming album Fearless (Taylor's Version). Swift was joined by Maren Morris on the track, Morris providing background vocals to Swift's lyrics about not being able to get an ex off your mind.

"I lived and I learned / Had you, got burned / Held out and held on / God knows too long," the chorus reads. "And wasted time, lost tears / Swore that I'd get out of here / But no amount of freedom gets you clean / I've still got you all over me." The song was written by Swift and Scooter Carusoe and produced by Aaron Dessner.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is the first re-recorded album Swift will release wince she was officially able to begin the process of re-recording her first six albums, which were all originally released on Big Machine Records. The new album, which will arrive on April 9, will include a total of 26 songs including six "From the Vault."

"Whether it’s the Disney vault or the TS vault, you know it’s gonna be good," Morris wrote on social media on Friday. "My favorite thing that I don’t get to do very often is to slip into someone’s world and just harmonize. Thank you @taylorswift for having me be a small part of your reimagining of the Fearless era. And to @aarondessner for producing the s— out of it. #YouAllOverMe."

Swift originally released Fearless in 2008 and became the youngest person to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year at age 20, though her record was broken by Billie Eilish, who was 18 at the time, in 2020. During the 2021 ceremony, Swift won Album of the Year for folklore, which Dessner co-produced, making her the only woman and fifth artist to take home the award three times.

The 31-year-old began re-recording her first six albums in November 2019 after the masters of the albums were sold, first to Scooter Braun and then to an investment fund. "When I think back on the Fearless album and all that you turned it into, a completely involuntary smile creeps across my face," Swift wrote in a note to fans announcing the album's release. "This was the musical era in which so many inside jokes were created between us, so many hugs exchanged and hands touched, so many unbreakable bonds formed. So before I say anything else, let me just say that it was a real honor to get to be a teenager alongside you."