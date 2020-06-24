Hank Williams Jr. Fans Comfort His Son Sam as He Mourns Sister Katherine's Death

Hank Williams Jr. fans have been showing a lot of comfort toward his son Sam, as he mourns the tragic death of his sister, Katherine Williams-Dunning. On Saturday, June 13, Katherine was driving a truck while towing a boat when it crashed, killing her. Her husband was in the passenger seat, and was injured but survived. Katherine's older sister Holly Williams previously issued a statement on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of her family, "I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie. We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now we are faced with another one. ALL we need is prayers." Now, Sam has posted a photo of him with his sister, and his followers are showering him with love and sympathy. Scroll down to read some fo their comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Williams (@samwillivms) on Jun 16, 2020 at 8:17pm PDT "I'm so sorry. I Love you brother. Praying for you and your family. Here for you always." "Love you Sambo. I'll keep praying for you and your family. Here for you always." "So very sorry. Love and prayers to your beautiful family through this."

"Sambo, we love ya brother. The entire Williams family is in our prayers." "There are no words to give you comfort right now. Please hydrate and nourish to keep your strength during this time. You don't owe anyone anything right now. Thank u for letting people hear from you. We are hurting for you. Hugs to your mom and dad. I know how they feel. I lost my son 2 years ago." "Love you Sam, and I am so, so sorry. Very hard to find words, except, I love you my friend."

"Sweet Aunt Katie to Tenn! And best momma to Beau and Audrey. Love you so much, Sam. Constantly praying for you and the family. " "Katie was married to my daughter's cousin and after meeting her I instantly fell in love with her. She will be dearly missed but just know that God gained an amazing angel. Prayers for b." "I'm so very very sorry for your loss, Sam. She'll be you Guardian Angel the rest of your life. All my best to the family-c."

