Hank Williams Jr.'s Son Sam Announces 'Celebration of Life' Event for Katherine Williams-Dunning

Hank Williams Jr.'s daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning died on Saturday in a car crash in Tennessee, and her family has now announced details for the 27-year-old's celebration of life. On Wednesday, Williams-Dunning's brother Sam Williams posted a photo of his "angel" with information about the event, sharing that it will take place today, Thursday, June 18.

The celebration of life will be held at Patriot Stadium at Henry County High School in Paris, Tennessee. "I have found a little solace in planning this celebration for my sister," Williams wrote. "I'm not sure about the rest of our lives without her, but I know she would want to bring the community together and there to be joy alongside the pain. She would want people to hold life preciously and graciously. Let's pack it out for KT. I miss you so much my girl! #walkbyfaithnotbysight #katiewilliams."

Wesley Moster, a spokesman for Tennessee's Department of Safety & Homeland Security told CNN that Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe while towing a boat Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee when it crashed. The SUV crossed the dividing median of the highway and began a "rollover sequence" before stopping on the east shoulder of the road. Williams-Dunning was killed and her husband, 29-year-old Tyler Dunning, who was in the passenger seat, was flown to the hospital. After Williams-Dunning's death, Williams took to social media on Tuesday to share a number of photos remembering his sister, including a black-and-white shot of himself, Williams-Dunning and her two children.

Williams-Dunning's half-sister, Holly Williams, used Instagram to share the family's final photo with Williams-Dunning, which was taken on Friday morning. "I have no words," Holly wrote. "On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie. We all went to my great aunt's funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly and now are faced with another one. ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all."