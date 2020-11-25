Hal Ketchum: Country Artists Mourn the 'Small Town Saturday Night' Singer's Death

✖

Hal Ketchum died at age 67 after battling Alzheimer's disease and dementia, and the country music community has been paying tribute to the late singer since his death was announced. A number of artists used Twitter to remember Ketchum, praising his talent and sharing memories of him.

Toby Keith used Twitter to share a May episode of his Furniture Store Guitar Sessions with Toby during which he performed Ketchum's song "Past the Point of Rescue." "RIP Hal," he added on Tuesday.

RIP Hal Ketchumhttps://t.co/Fz1zTN0ngA — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) November 25, 2020

"So sad to hear that Hal Ketchum has gone to live amongst the angels," wrote LeAnn Rimes. "We will miss you down here, Hal! He was such a talent and a dear soul."

The Oak Ridge Boys tweeted, "RIP brother Hal Ketchum ... just 67 years old ... so sad to lose yet another one this year ..."

Jason Isbell wrote that "Among many other things, this man made the finest country album of 1991."

Jimmy Wayne recalled being introduced by Ketchum for his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2003. "I’ll never forget how nice he was to me on and off stage," he shared. "He is part of my history. May his amazing singing voice live on forever. RIP, Hal."

"My heart breaks tonight with the loss of precious Hal Ketchum. RIP sweet song catcher," tweeted Stella Parton.

Rest In Peace, Hal Ketchum. And God Speed. I was so proud and excited to share the Austin City Limits stage with him in 1994. https://t.co/kPzvsR1wc6 — Kelly Willis (@KellyWRobison) November 24, 2020

Oh, my sweet, dear friend. What a light you were. Love you and rest easy. #HalKetchum pic.twitter.com/cjSC1yRaNe — Waylon Payne (@WaylonPayne) November 24, 2020

Ketchum's wife, Andrea, shared the news of his death on Facebook on Tuesday. "With great sadness and grief we announce that Hal passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of Dementia," she wrote. "May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace."

Ketchum was a '90s country star best known for hits like "Small Town Saturday Night" and "Past the Point of Rescue." He released 11 studio albums during his career and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1994. The singer/songwriter was known for his lyrics and incorporated folk influences into his music. He retired from the music business in 2019 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia.