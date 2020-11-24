Hal Ketchum, 'Small Town Saturday Night' Country Singer, Dead at 67

✖

Country singer Hal Ketchum, known for the classic song "Small Town Saturday Night," has died at the age of 67. According to WKRN, Ketchum's wife Andrea announced his passing in Facebook post on Tuesday. "With great sadness and grief we announce that Hal passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of Dementia," she wrote. "May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace."

Andrea had initially revealed Ketchum's diagnosis back in April, also sharing that news in a social media post. "Because of his love for his fans, he continued performing as long as it was possible. Dementia is an exhausting and confusing illness, and now it’s time for Hal to stay home with loved ones," she explained. "Hal is otherwise healthy and happy, enjoying time with his family and friends. "In addition to "Small Town Saturday Night," Ketchum — a member of the Grand Ole Opry — was also known for tunes such as "I Know Where Love Lives," "Past the Point of Rescue," "Sure Love," "Stay Forever," "Hearts Are Gonna Roll" and "Mama Knows the Highway."

“There is an indescribable place on that stage where it feels like you are a part of history, a very fine history, and I really like that a lot. I felt the magic of the Opry the first time, and, so, I came to it in amazement.” - Hal Ketchum Thank you, Hal❤️ pic.twitter.com/MBIolt6srd — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) November 24, 2020

This story is developing...