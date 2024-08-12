Gwen Stefani Suffers Injury, Concert Canceled

Gwen Stefani is recovering from an injury that required her to cancel an upcoming concert date. The No Doubt rocker, 54, revealed that after "consultation with [her] doctors" she would have to cancel her upcoming performance in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in a post shared to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Aug. 10.

"As a result of a recent injury and in consultation with my doctors, I've been advised that I'm not able to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City," Stefani wrote on a black background. The musician didn't go on to share other details about her injury or how she was hurt but did apologize to fans who had purchased tickets for the canceled concert.

(Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

"I'm so sorry and we are planning to reschedule the show as soon as possible," the "Hollaback Girl" artist wrote, noting that ticket holders will receive an email "as soon as the new show is announced." Current tickets will be valid for the new date, she assured.

On Stefani's website, the "Don't Speak" singer is still scheduled to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival 2024 in Las Vegas on Sept. 20 before making her way to Huntsville, Ala., to perform on Sept. 28 at the South Star Music Festival. She is then scheduled to travel across the border to perform at Live Out Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, on Oct. 12.

(Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC)

Stefani's injury comes just two weeks after she debuted her new song "Hello World" with Ryan Tedder and Anderson .Paak for the Olympic Games. The song was "aimed at inspiring everyday greatness among athletes and fans around the world."

Stefani is also planning her return to NBC's The Voice as a coach for the new season that kicks off on Sept. 23. The singing competition series is where Stefani met and fell in love with her now-husband, Blake Shelton, who exited his role as the leader of Team Blake after Season 23 in May 2023. Season 26 of The Voice will feature Stefani as a mentor for up-and-coming singers while competing against the musicians on the teams of fellow coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé.

The Voice returns to NBC on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.