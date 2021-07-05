Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Reportedly Marry in Oklahoma Wedding Ceremony

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are reportedly finally married! The couple tied the knot after nearly six years together on Saturday, July 3 at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, according to Page Six.

The outlet shared aerial photos of the chapel and apparent ceremony. Stefani's parents, Dennis Stefani and Patty Flynn, were on hand. The parents were photographed, along with musicians for the ceremony, boarding what Page Six calls a "people carrier" to travel to the quaint chapel Shelton constructed for the event.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Shelton and Stefani had filed for their marriage license in Oklahoma, and the state gives couples 10 days from the date they file for a marriage license to get tie the knot. Sources speculated that the duo's wedding would take place over the holiday weekend and shared that Shelton, Stefani and Stefani's three sons had recently arrived in the Sooner State after Shelton wrapped filming on The Voice.

Shelton and Stefani began dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of the NBC competition show and going through divorces with their respective exes, Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale. They have since collaborated on multiple songs and purchased a house in Los Angeles, and Shelton proposed to Stefani in October 2020 at his ranch.

Shelton previously shared a few wedding details with USA Today, revealing that Stefani was doing most of the planning. "If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," he joked. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."

The country star added that Stefani is making sure to involve him in planning their big day. "I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great," he said. "She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.' I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."

Stefani told Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers in April that she and Shelton were planning to keep their celebration small. "It's gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family," she said. "We are looking forward to that though. It's gonna be fun. We're gonna make it really fun." She added that "it's not gonna be a big, like, you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something."