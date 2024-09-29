Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Nurse Kitten Back to Health After Finding Him 'Hardly Alive'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are happy their kitten is alive and kicking, after finding him unwell. On Thursday, Sept. 26, Stefani shared an Instagram video introducing her and Shelton's newly adopted kitten after he they found him wandering near their home. The "Rich Girl" singer says they named the kitten Corn Shelton. In one post, they shared a montage of clips showing how Corn has grown after they initially met him "so sick."

"This is Corn Shelton 🥰 the day he showed up to our home, he was hardly alive + so sick, but with a lot of love + nurturing, he became a healthy kitten," Stefani captioned the post. "We're so grateful that he's a part of our family 🤍," the singer noted as "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish played in the background.

In the video, Shelton could then be heard talking as the kitten walked around a porch. "This one is doing incredible, getting fat!" the country music star said. Stefani also another video clip as her song "Somebody Else's" played to her Instagram Stories.

Stefani and Shelton wed in 2021. The couple first met on the set of The Voice where they were both coaches in 2014. Stefani has completely fallen in love with farm life, sharing images of their life at home. They have homes in the country in both Nashville and Oklahoma. As a California native, she says farm life has given her a sense of peace.

In an interview with People, she credits Shelton for giving her a life she didn't know she needed. "I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. To be able to escape to Oklahoma, a place that I don't think I would have ever gone to, and when I met Blake, that's when I felt [at] home. Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy," she said. "It was so automatic and just an amazing gift to be able to experience love like that for the first time. So going to Oklahoma was like being introduced to a whole world I didn't know about. He's changed my life."