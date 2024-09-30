Gwen Stefani Pushed Blake Shelton to Make Huge Career Change, Report Claims

Blake Shelton recently made a huge career move, and a new report claims that his wife Gwen Stefani pushed him to the monumental change. Earlier this month, Shelton left his longtime record label, Warner Music Nashville — where he recorded 28 number one hit songs — and signed with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

In a new issue of The National Enquirer, a source says it was Stefani who urged Shelton to make the change. "Blake was comfortable at Warner, but Gwen's convinced him he needed to shake things up," the insider shared. "Country singers like Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean and Luke Combs are topping the pop charts and scoring big paydays. She said they've mismanaged him and he's being left in the dust!"

"It's a new day for Blake, and Gwen is leading the way," the source added. "He desperately wants to get back on top, but he sees all those years coaching on The Voice made him more of a TV personality than a musical artist – so he's listening to everything Gwen has to say!"

Shelton and Stefani met while working on The Voice together. They later began dating and eventually married in 2021. While the pair does not share any biological children, Shelton is stepfather to Stefani's three sons — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — all of whom she shares with ex-husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

In a previous press release on his move to BMG Nashville, Shelton said, "A huge thanks to Jon, Peter, JoJamie, Katie, and the BMG family for being as excited as me about this new chapter we will write together. I felt their passion and love for music when I met with them, and I knew I was home. I am READY TO GO!"