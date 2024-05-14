How Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Handling Married Life Nearly 3 Years In

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are very much so in their honeymoon phase. The couple met while working together on The Voice in 2015. They wed in 2021. He's the stepfather to Stefani's three sons from her previous marriage. They all recently began spending time outside of Tinsel Town, which a source says made their great marriage even better, and provided Shelton an opportunity to spend more time with his stepsons.

"Blake has a very close bond with all the boys," a source tells Us Weekly, adding that he has "no regrets" about leaving the reality singing competition series. "He loves taking them out to farm on the ranch with him, and they spend almost all of their free time together. It makes Gwen feel so much joy seeing how close they all are."

a source adds the couple enjoys being in Oklahoma as compared to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. "Gwen loves that the boys [now] have that experience in their childhood," a second insider said of their new life.

Shelton also remains his wife's biggest fan. He traveled to watch her reunion with her band, No Doubt, at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. "Blake is the most supportive husband," the second said. "They had so much fun at Coachella. Blake thinks Gwen's a rock star."

In April, Stefani laughed off divorce rumors. In an interview with NYLON, Stefani gets real about the impact the rumors have on her marriage. "But when you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," she says, referencing unspecified tabloid rumors about a split. "It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn't write for anybody else but myself and Blake."