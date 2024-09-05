Blake Shelton Announces 'Friends & Heroes Tour 2025'

Blake Shelton is hitting the road again! The country music hitmaker has announced the Friends & Heroes Tour 2025, his next run of shows on the fan-favorite tour he's come to be known for.

Shelton will kick off the Friends & Heroes Tour 2025 in Lexington, Kentucky on February 27, and it will run through March, eventually coming to close at State College. Pennsylvania on March 22. Along for the ride this time around is a group of country music royalty: Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, and Trace Adkins. Additionally, Emily Ann Roberts will join the trek as a very special guest opening each show.

"The Friends & Heroes Tour is one of my favorite tours because as a fan, I can't think of a cooler concert to see," said Shelton. "I get spoiled every night seeing these icons come out and do four or five of the biggest hits of their storied careers. And then get introduced to new talent like Emily Ann. I can't wait."

Tickets for all markets for the Friends & Heroes Tour 2025 will be available via an exclusive fan presale beginning next Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00 AM local time through Thursday, September 12 at 10:00 PM local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00 AM local time through Thursday, September 12 at 10:00 PM local time. The general on-sale will start on Friday, September 13 at 10:00 AM local time. Fans can sign up for the exclusive presale HERE.



Once again, Shelton partners with Propeller, the social impact platform, to support the work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Through Propeller, concertgoers can be entered to win exclusive experiences and prizes throughout the Friends & Heroes Tour, including a trip to see one of Shelton's shows on the tour and more. Scroll down for the full list of tour dates.

FRIENDS & HEROES 2025 TOUR DATES:

February 27 – Lexington, KY / Rupp Arena

February 28 – Knoxville, TN / Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

March 1 – Greensboro, NC / Greensboro Coliseum

March 6 – Newark, NJ / Prudential Center

March 7 – Boston, MA / TD Garden

March 8 – Albany, NY / MVP Arena

March 13 – Greenville, SC / Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 14 – North Charleston, SC / North Charleston Coliseum

March 15 – Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

March 20 – Baltimore, MD / CFG Bank Arena

March 21 – Uncasville, CT / Mohegan Sun Arena

March 22 -State College, PA / Bryce Jordan Center