Gwen Stefani made her Opry debut with boyfriend Blake Shelton by her side this weekend when duo performed for the Grand Ole Opry's weekly Saturday night show on May 9. Performing via video from Shelton's Ole Red restaurant and bar in Oklahoma, the two appeared sitting in front of their very own Opry microphone, Shelton holding an acoustic guitar and Stefani sitting next to him in a plaid jacket, denim shorts and fishnet tights.

"Okay everybody, this is the moment that we've all been waiting for," Shelton said. "I've been waiting — is this happening? Am I really on the Grand Ole Opry?" Stefani exclaimed. "I know it!" her boyfriend said. "This is Gwen Stefani, everybody, and I wanna say to you as an Opry member that, very honored to have you on the show and even though we're doing the Oklahoma Ole Red Grand Ole Opry because of everything that's going on, as soon as this is all over with, we've gotta get you to the Opry house in Nashville and do this that way also." "This is already insane, that would be another level," Stefani responded before Shelton said, "Let's do a song."

The pair proceeded to perform their duet "Nobody But You," which recently spent its second week atop the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. "Thank you for being here," Shelton told a thrilled Stefani after they finished the song. "Thank you!" she replied with a beaming smile. The song is Shelton's 27th No. 1 hit and Stefani's first entry onto the country charts.

"I’m honored to know that this song is as important to fans as it is to Gwen and me," Shelton said in a statement, via Nash Country Daily. "It’s so wild to me every single time one of my songs goes to number one, and I know how special it is to hold that spot for more than one week when there are other incredible and important songs on the chart. I’d like to again thank Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James for writing this song and Gwen for helping me make it come to life."

Dustin Lynch and Trace Adkins also appeared on the Opry's broadcast on Saturday, performing from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Adkins issued Shelton his invite into the Grand Ole Opry in 2010 and invited Lynch to join the famed institution in 2018. Saturday's broadcast was hosted by Bobby Bones.