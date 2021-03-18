Gwen Stefani Calls ACM Awards Nomination 'Monumental and Exciting'

✖

Gwen Stefani earned her first ACM Awards nomination this year when she and Blake Shelton were nominated for Music Event of the Year for their duet "Nobody But You," and the No Doubt singer is feeling honored to be part of the country music family alongside her fiancé. During Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stefani reflected on the ACM nomination, telling Ellen DeGeneres that she "really just hopped on a couple" of Shelton's songs, which she called an "honor."

"Blake Shelton has 27 number one radio hits, I never in my wildest dreams would imagine being part of that," she said. "To be on a song that goes number one in a genre that I have no business being part of, twice, and now up for these awards, it's pretty monumental and exciting and unexpected."

Shelton actually has 28 No. 1 songs, the most recent of which was his and Stefani's latest duet, "Happy Anywhere." "I don’t know how the hell this keeps happening, but I couldn’t be more grateful that it does," he said in a statement at the time. "Thank you to the songwriters, the music makers, the fans… thank you to my team and to country radio… and, of course, thank you to the incredible Gwen Stefani. Wishing everyone health and safety."

In October, Stefani and Shelton won the CMT Music Award for Collaborative Video of the Year for "Nobody But You." "This is like, 'What is happening in my life?'" Stefani said during the duo's virtual acceptance speech. Shelton told fans, "Thank you so much, this means the world to us, more than you can probably imagine. This is a crazy pairing in lots of different ways, but it's working!"

Stefani added to DeGeneres that she's grateful to both Shelton and the country music community for what she's learned from them. "Country music, the whole genre, is such an incredible writing community that for me I feel so much respect and I've learned so much from all the songs that Blake has shown me and all the different artists," she shared. "I relate to that because I'm a songwriter so it's just been another gift along the whole journey that I've been on to be a part of that. It's really been fun."