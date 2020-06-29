Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have released a number of videos for their duet, "Nobody But You," including an official video, behind-the-scenes video, acoustic video, vertical video and lyric video as well as several television performances, and they released one more on Friday when they shared a live video for the love song. The footage was filmed during Stefani's multiple guest appearances at Shelton's shows earlier this year and begins with the No Doubt frontwoman applying her makeup in the mirror.

The clip then cut to the stage, where Shelton started the song solo before Stefani appeared to screams from the crowd, making her way to her boyfriend to continue the song. The video continued with footage from that performance and others as well as backstage clips that included Stefani showing off a denim jacket that read "Blake" on the back, the couple rehearsing during soundcheck, celebrating backstage and walking to the stage together. "#NobodyButYou (Live) is OUT NOW! And man, I am a lucky guy… @gwenstefani!" Shelton wrote on social media on Friday.

View this post on Instagram @blakeshelton ❤️Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 11, 2020 at 10:37pm PDT

Stefani joined Shelton on stage during his Friends and Heroes Tour, which was unable to conclude its final shows in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Nobody But You" appears on Shelton's December album Fully Loaded: God's Country, and the song went to No. 1 on country radio in April. The song gave Shelton his 27th No. 1 hit on the country chart and Stefani her first.

"I knew the moment I heard this song that I wanted to record it," Shelton said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight at the time. "[Writers] Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James, you wrote a perfect song in which every lyric has meaning in my life, and I thank you," he said. "Another thanks goes to the fans who continue to listen — and I know there are a lot of distractions these days — one day soon we can all celebrate music together again. And finally, thanks to Gwen for joining me and making this one of the most special songs I've recorded. Congratulations on your first number one country single!"