Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Earn Another No. 1 With 'Happy Anywhere'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have officially ascended the country music charts together for a second time, with their most recent duet, "Happy Anywhere," topping the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Mediabase chart. That gives Stefani her second country No. 1, after "Nobody But You," and Shelton his 28th.

"I don’t know how the hell this keeps happening, but I couldn’t be more grateful that it does," Shelton said in a statement. "Thank you to the songwriters, the music makers, the fans… thank you to my team and to country radio… and, of course, thank you to the incredible Gwen Stefani. Wishing everyone health and safety. We hope that y’all can be ‘Happy Anywhere’ this holiday season."

"Happy Anywhere" was written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins and was released in July.

Shelton and Stefani both celebrated the achievement on Instagram, posting a video sharing the song's No. 1 status. "BOOM #1!!! This feeling never gets old...and it’s even more special when I get to share it with @gwenstefani!!!" Shelton wrote. "Thank you to country radio and ALL OF YOU for loving #HappyAnywhere!!!"

Stefani added, "@blakeshelton i can believe the same day i get to release my first single in 5 years we go #1 one country radio!!!!!!!!! what a blessing!! thank u!!!"

The No Doubt singer had previously shared a post featuring a screenshot of an email from Shelton's record label predicting the song's ascent. "@blakeshelton I can't believe I get to be part of your 28th number one radio hit and have my 2nd country radio hit!! with #happyanywhere," Stefani wrote. "sure is fun being number one but with you it's another level!!!!! thank you country radio and thank you to everyone that listen to this fun happy love filled song!! #magicmomemt #grateful #blessed gx #howisthismylife."

On Monday, Stefani released "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," her first solo pop single since 2016's "Misery," from her album This Is What the Truth Feels Like. In the years since, she has released a holiday album and several singles as well as her country duets with Shelton.

"I just started thinking about, like, if I did music, I want to go back to the start," she said of the song during an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest on Monday. "Like, how did I start getting into music? Because my kids are at that age where they're really starting to define who they are through the music that they love...So I started thinking a lot about the reggae music and the ska music and how I started and going back to the basics. So this song sort of is like... reintroduced myself. I'm still the same person, but yet evolved."