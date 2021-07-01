Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Reportedly File for Marriage License in Oklahoma

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have reportedly filed for a marriage license in Oklahoma, TMZ reports. According to the Johnston County Court Clerk, they applied for their marriage license on Tuesday, and in Oklahoma, couples have 10 days from the date they file for a marriage license to get tie the knot. Sources say that Shelton and Stefani are planning to marry on Saturday, July 3 at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, which is where the country star proposed to Stefani in October.

Sources added the the famous pair has an entire weekend of activities and celebrations planned but is staying flexible due to the weather forecast. Should the day be clear, their wedding ceremony is reportedly schedule to be held at an outdoor chapel on the ranch. Shelton, Stefani and Stefani's three sons reportedly arrived in Oklahoma on Friday, flying in after Shelton finished filming on The Voice. The duo is reportedly sending their private plane from Oklahoma to Los Angeles to pick up Stefani's family and bring them to the wedding venue.

Earlier this month, Stefani's family surprised her with a bridal shower. "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate," she told fans in a video on her Instagram Story. "I'm getting married!" She also shared photos of several gifts including a card addressed to "the Bride to Be" and a bouquet of pink flowers. "Feeling loved feeling blessed," she wrote.

In March, Shelton told Hoda Kotb on the Today show that he was hoping to get married this summer. "I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, I'm right back into The Voice cycle again," he explained. "I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after. So hopefully this summer. I think we're right here at the point with Covid, it looks like it may be okay, but I don't know. That's tentatively the plan, so we'll see."

Though the couple has a host of famous friends, Stefani shared on Late Night With Seth Meyers in April that they're planning to keep the celebration small. "It's gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family," she said. "We are looking forward to that though. It's gonna be fun. We're gonna make it really fun." She added that "it's not gonna be a big, like, you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something."