Gwen Stefani's Sons Will Reportedly Be 'Very Involved' in Upcoming Wedding to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and her fiancé, Blake Shelton, has become a big part of the boys' lives over the past few years. Stefani and Shelton are currently planning a reported summer wedding, and according to a source, Stefani's sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, will be "very involved" in the couple's big day.

"Gwen's boys will be very involved," a source told PEOPLE. "Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys." In December, a friend in the couple's circle told PEOPLE that the boys will have a "large part" in the wedding. "Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married," they said. "They can't wait to stand by their sides." Shelton proposed to Stefani in October and told Bobby Bones on The Bobby Bones Show that he wanted to make sure her sons were present.

"The only thing I had planned, Bobby, was that I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there [as well as our siblings]," he said. "We have a group that we get together on [most holidays] with those two parts of our extended family, and it's been like that for years. I wanted everybody to be there in the moment. I didn't want to take her away or do something private away from the kids. I felt like it was important for the kids to be a part of that moment, so that's what I did."

On Father's Day in 2020, Stefani posted a slideshow of photos of Shelton with her sons and thanked him for "helping me raise these boys!!" "He is a good dad," she previously said on Today of Shelton. "He's been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home! I need some help!' It's hard, I've got three boys."

Shelton has hinted that he and Stefani are getting married this summer, and Stefani has said that she wanted to wait until it was safe for her whole family to attend her wedding before tying the knot. On Thursday, the No Doubt singer's family surprised her with a bridal shower. "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate," she told fans in a video on her Instagram Story. "I'm getting married!" Over the weekend, fans began speculating that the two stars may have already wed after seeing photos of Stefani wearing a diamond band next to her engagement ring.