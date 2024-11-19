‘The Voice’ Winner Jason ‘Sundance’ Head Reveals He Accidentally Shot Himself

The Voice winner Jason “Sundance” Head is thankful to be alive after accidentally shooting himself at his Texas ranch. After being released from the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach, the Season 11 winner, 46, broke his silence on the terrifying accident in a series of videos shared to his Facebook.

“I wanted to come on and tell you guys that I’m still alive, thankfully,” Sundance told his fans. “Thanks to the good Lord above and the wonderful first responders as well as the trauma team at [The University of Texas at Tyler]. They did a wonderful job and they really did keep me alive. I was sure that I was gonna die. It was one of the craziest things that ever happened to me.”

The life-threatening incident took place at around 4 p.m. local time on Nov. 15, the country singer’s agent, Trey Newman, previously confirmed to PEOPLE. Sundance had been preparing for a solo hunt when he “started loading the Jeep to go to the other side of the property and put everything I needed in there,” he shared in one video. According to Sundance, the “last thing to do was grab my backpack, and I travel all the time with a revolver in it. It’s old school and looks just like the kind of gun you would see in a western movie.”

“I set it down, and I backed up to walk away and I was shocked,” the “Darlin’ Don’t Go” singer recalled. “It happened that fast. And what happened was that revolver slid out of the case, and it hit the door jamb on the Jeep, on the floor step, and it shot me.”

Sundance said that he “was sure that I was going to die” and recalled how “the blood came out through my fingers. And to be honest with you, man, I was very scared. Then I knew I was shot.” He said he “took off running” to find his phone, managing to jump a cattle gate, something he called “the first little spot of divine intervention in this whole thing.” After making it to the highway, Sundance managed to flag down a passerby, stating, “I had a gentleman come back to help me, and he was like an angel from heaven. I was never so glad to see somebody in my life.” Sundance was airlifted by a helicopter and taken to a hospital in Tyler, Texas.

“I am thankful to be alive. I have a lot of life left and that’s what I was telling these ladies and gentlemen that were trying to keep me alive,” he said, also sharing a message of thanks for the man who helped him. “Without you, man, I don’t think I was going to make it, man. I was bleeding out right there, didn’t have anyone to help me and you know I had about a dozen cars go by and see me and make eye contact and they didn’t stop, they just kept going. I was at the end of the rope.”

Sundance, who was released from the hospital later that night, added, “All I know is that I didn’t die [Friday] and I have another opportunity to live and I feel like the Lord has blessed me just beyond — I can’t even comprehend really — giving me sobriety; allowing me to learn to love myself again; to find a spirit within me that I could be proud of and would like to share with everyone; and the opportunity to live and be able to talk about the things that I’ve been through in life through song. And that’s how I communicate and that’s the only thing I know how to do.”

Sundance competed on Season 11 of the NBC singing competition The Voice in 2016. He was coached by Blake Shelton and won his season. He’d previously competed on American Idol in 2007 and made it to the semifinals.