Granger Smith Announces Return to Touring After 3-Year-Old Son’s Death

Granger Smith is heading back on the road just weeks after his 3-year-old son River’s tragic death.

The country star shared the news he would be going back on tour in a new YouTube video posted Wednesday, in which he also discussed more details about the tragic drowning accident.

“I’m still going to do music, in fact I’m going to go back on tour next week and I’m going to bring them with me,” Granger said in the video, which shows him sitting next to his wife Amber.

“We’re all going to go,” Amber said fighting back tears.

The tour will have some changes, however, as Granger also revealed he will not do meet and greets for a while.

“I don’t think that’s the best place for me to be right now,” he said in the clip. “A, it’s going to be strange if we have to talk about River and B, it’s going to be even stranger if we don’t talk about River.”

“So I think it’s best for all of us until I get my head straight,” Granger said.

The country music singer explained that the reason he decided to go back on the road so soon after River’s death has to do with his relationship with music.

“Music has always been healing. That’s the place I’ve always turned to,” he said. He is scheduled to perform in Chicago’s Country LakeShake festival on Saturday, though it is not clear if that will be his first gig after the tragedy.

Granger first broke the news of River’s passing on June 6, sharing on Instagram the boy had died after a “tragic accident.” His rep later confirmed the 3-year-old passed away after drowning at home.

In the YouTube video, Granger also shared details about his final moments with River. He explained that he was outside doing gymnastics with his 7-year-old daughter London and sons River and Lincoln, 5, were playing water gun fight.

Within “30 seconds to 3 minutes,” Granger and Amber were “inside of our pool gate doing CPR on our son.” River was then rushed to the hospital, but doctors were not able to revive him and he died two hours later.

Granger said he believes “God gave River to us for three years and that was his mission.”

“I don’t think God takes anyone too soon. I believe he was put on this earth for that exact amount of time,” he said.

The singer added his daughter asked “How long did River live?” to which he replied with “Just over a thousand days.”

That’s when Granger said he thought: “What if you were given a gift to live 1000 days?”

“If you could live those days barefoot, red hair flying back on your tractor full speed ahead, if you could do that with your family around you, with no real care in the world — that’s a good way to live,” he said fighting back tears.

“He lived a good 1000 days,” Granger continued. “That’s a huge example for me and how we’re going to look at every single day.”