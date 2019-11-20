Grammys 2020: Country Music Stars Nominated for Awards

The nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday, Nov. 20, and as always, a number of country music artists were included in the lineup thanks to the show’s multiple country categories.

Several major stars including Eric Church, Brandi Carlile and Thomas Rhett all scored nods, though none are up for awards in the all-genre arenas this time around. This year, the only country artist to score a nod in the general fields was Lil Nas X, who is one of the artists leading the overall nominations for 2020 with six.

Keep reading to see which country artists are nominated this year.

Best Country Album

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Interstate Gospel – Pistol Annies

Stronger Than the Truth – Reba McEntire

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’ – Tanya Tucker

Best County Song

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” – Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It” – Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” – Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Solo Performance

“All Your’n” – Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”- Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

“The Daughters” – Little Big Town

“Common” – Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” from Toy Story 4 – Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton)

“Girl in the Movies” from Dumplin’ – Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton)

“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) from A Star Is Born – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“Spirit” from The Lion King – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Suspirium” from Suspiria – Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Only Jesus” – Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

“God Only Knows” – for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“Haven’t Seen it Yet” – Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

“God’s Not Done With You” (Single Version) – Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story” – Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best American Roots Song

“Black Myself” – Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

“Call My Name” – Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

“Crossing to Jerusalem” – Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

“Faraway Look” – Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

“I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More” – Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

Album of the Year

i,i – Bon Iver

Norman F—ing Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

thank u, next – Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her – H.E.R.

7 – Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You – Lizzo

Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Talk” – Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yla

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher” – DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini” – Lil Nas X

“Ballin” – Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London” – Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Music Video

“We’ve Got to Try” – The Chemical Brothers

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane” – FKA twigs

“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Glad He’s Gone” – Tove Lo

