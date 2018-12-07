Grammys 2019: Country Stars Nominated for Awards

The nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards were announced on Friday, Dec. 7, and a number of country stars have found themselves on the ballot for the annual ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 10, 2019.

From Kacey Musgraves‘ glowing Golden Hour to Maren Morris‘ EDM collaboration with Zedd and Grey, “The Middle,” there were several projects recognized in both the traditional country categories as well as the all-genre categories, which this year feature major other-genre names like Drake, Lady Gaga and Cardi B.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on to see which Grammys categories are honoring country stars this year.

Best New Artist

Luke Combs continues his banner year with a nomination for Best New Artist, fresh off a win for the same award at the CMA Awards in November. Margo Price was also nominated in the category coming off the release of her second album, 2017’s All American Made.

Best New Artist:

– Chloe X Halle

– Luke Combs

– Greta Van Fleet

– H.E.R.

– Dua Lipa

– Margo Price

– Bebe Rexha

– Jorja Smith

Album of the Year

After winning Album of the Year at the CMA Awards, Kacey Musgraves is back on the ballot for the honor at the Grammy Awards with her 2018 effort, Golden Hour. Brandi Carlile also scored a nod for her album By the Way, I Forgive You.

Album of the Year

– Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

– By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

– Scorpion, Drake

– H.E.R., H.E.R.

– Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

– Dirty Computer, Janelle Monae

– Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

– Black Panther: The Album, Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Record of the Year

Carlile is on the ballot again for Record of the Year for her song “The Joke,” while Maren Morris scored a nod with Zedd and Grey for their EDM collaboration, “The Middle.”

Record of the Year

– “I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

– “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

– “This is America,” Childish Gambino

– “God’s Plan,” Drake

– “Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

– “All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

– “Rockstar,” Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

– “The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Song of the Year

Awarded to songwriters, this year’s Song of the Year category sees Carlile recognized for her work on “The Joke,” while the writers of “The Middle” were also awarded a nomination.

Song of the Year

– “All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

– “Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane

– “God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib.

– “In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton

– “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

– “The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski

– “Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

– “This Is America,” Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Best Country Album

Country stars vying for Best Country Album at the Grammys this year include Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde, Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton, making this category one to watch.

Best Country Album

– Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini

– Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne

– Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

– Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

– Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance

Musgraves and Stapleton earn another nomination here, with the duo joined by Loretta Lynn, Keith Urban and Maren Morris.

Best Country Solo Performance

– “Wouldn’t It Be Great?,” Loretta Lynn

– “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters,” Maren Morris

– “Butterflies,” Kacey Musgraves

– “Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

– “Parallel Line,” Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

The duos and groups nominated for this year’s honor include Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town and collaborations between Maren Morris and Vince Gill and Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line.

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

– “Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne

– “Tequila,” Dan + Shay

– “When Someone Stops Loving You,” Little Big Town

– “Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

– “Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song

This award is also given to songwriters, with this year’s nominees having penned songs sung by Cole Swindell, Maren Morris and Vince Gill, Blake Shelton, Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay and Little Big Town, respectively.

Best Country Song

– “Break Up in the End,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite

– “Dear Hate,” Tom Douglas, David Hodges and Maren Morris

– “I Lived It,” Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Ben Hayslip

– “Space Cowboy,” Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves

– “Tequila,” Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds and Dan Smyers

– “When Someone Stops Loving You,” Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill and Lori McKenna

Best Americana Album

The Best Americana Album category includes nods for Carlile, Bettye LaVette, John Prince, Lee Ann Womack and The Wood Brothers.

Best Americana Album

– By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

– Things Have Changed, Bettye LaVette

– The Tree Of Forgiveness, John Prine

– The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone, Lee Ann Womack

– One Drop Of Truth, The Wood Brothers

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill