George Strait Marks 'National Law Enforcement Day' With an Overlooked Gem

Saturday was National Law Enforcement Day, a time to show appreciation for all the work law enforcement officers do. Country music legend George Strait marked the occasion on Twitter by sharing a link to his song "The Weight of the Badge," which he released in September 2019. The song was featured on his album Honky Tonk Time Machine and tells the story of a police officer who struggles with leaving his family behind each day.

"The Weight of the Badge" was written by Strait with his son Bubba and longtime collaborator Dean Dillon. The song became Strait's 100th single to enter the Billboard Country Airplay Chart, extending his record. He also holds the record for most Top 10s on the chart with 61. The main character in "The Weight of the Badge" is a 15-year veteran of a police department whose father also served. The lyrics are from the perspective of his wife and family, who watch him head to a difficult job each day.

Concerns of Police Survivors, Inc. (C.O.P.S.) and other organizations supporting law enforcement officers created National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in 2015. C.O.P.S. was founded in 1984 and the group also hosts events during National Police Week in May. The organization hosts the National Police Survivors' Conference. They also organize programs to help spouses, children, and other family members of law enforcement officers.

This holiday season, Strait tried to bring a little joy to his fans by releasing a new drink for his Codigo 1530 tequila line. The new extra Anejo is dubbed the "George Strait Origen" and is the brand's first barrel select, Origen. Only 1,200 bottles were released, and they were each packaged in a keepsake gift box, according to Rolling Stone.

“I was never a big tequila drinker before Código,” Strait told the magazine in November. “If I drank it at all, it was with a lime, and I would try to get the taste out of my mouth as fast as I could. I think that was from all the additives that some companies put in their tequila, which we don’t do. There is no harsh burning aftertaste to it, so it’s very nice to sip on straight.”

Strait could not tour and did not release any new music in 2020, so he hoped the new tequila would bring a smile to his fans. “Yes, it's been a crazy year, to say the least, but I think it’s the perfect time [for tequila],” he said. “People need a little joy in their lives.”