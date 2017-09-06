George Strait to Headline Benefit Concert for Hurricane Harvey Victims

The country music community is continuing to do their part to help the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

In announcement on Tuesday, Texas-born George Strait revealed he and his Ace in the Hole Band will put on a concert at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas to benefit victims of the devastating hurricane that swept through Houston and the surrounding area.

Other country superstars are already confirmed to join him, including Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen. The concert will take place on Sept. 12 and select performances will be broadcast on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CMT as part of a telethon organized by Houston rapper Bun B and Scooter Braun.

The telethon will also feature Barbra Streisand, Beyonce, George Clooney, Oprah and several others. The special will air at 8 p.m. ET September 12. It will also be available internationally on Facebook.

The news of Strait’s benefit concert comes after he posted a cryptic tweet on August 30th, teasing the news.

“We are working on putting together relief efforts with the whole country music community,” he wrote, later adding, “We’re rallying the country community. Stay tuned for Tuesday.”

Tickets for the Strait concert will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund and will go on sale at 10 a.m. CDT Sept. 6 at ticketmaster.com.

Proceeds from the telethon will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and others.