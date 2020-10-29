Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Share Well-Wishes for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced their engagement on Tuesday, and the two stars have received congratulations from a number of their peers, including Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. "We're all saying good luck to Gwen!" Yearwood joked to Taste of Country Nights on Wednesday morning.

Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks shared that they hadn't yet offered their well-wishes to Shelton and Stefani directly, "but we will. They're buddies," "I imagine they're getting inundated, especially him," Brooks cracked. "Nobody's congratulating her, but him ..." Brooks and Shelton are both from Oklahoma and collaborated together on "Dive Bar" in 2019.

Like Yearwood and Brooks, Shelton and Stefani were previously married to other people before they got together — Shelton to his first wife Kaynette Williams followed by Miranda Lambert and Stefani to Gavin Rossdale, who she split with in 2015 and shares three sons with.

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement with matching photos of themselves sharing a kiss as Stefani held up her left hand to show off the new ring on her finger. "Hey [Gwen Stefani] thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton wrote, while Stefani's caption was a simple, "Yes please!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:18am PDT

Last week, Stefani appeared on the Today show where she was asked about a potential wedding by Hoda Kotb. Kotb told Stefani that she searched "Gwen and Blake" on her phone, and saw search suggestions including "Gwen and Blake song," "Gwen and Blake married," "Gwen and Blake engaged" and "Gwen and Blake call off wedding."

"What's happening with the wedding?" Kotb asked. Stefani responded, "That's a really good question. Well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot, so that's good." "I don't know," the singer added with a laugh. "We'll see what happens, you know what I'm saying?"

A source told Us Weekly that Shelton proposed earlier this month in Oklahoma, indicating that the two may have already been engaged when Stefani laughed off Kotb's question. A source claimed that the country singer asked Stefani's father for permission to marry her, and that "It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it."

The source added that Shelton had Stefani's ring custom made, and Brilliant Earth‘s Kathryn Money, speculated that the piece features a classic, six-prong setting with a 6-carat solitaire diamond set in a white gold or platinum band. She estimated that the ring cost somewhere above $500,000, depending on the quality of the stone.