Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Coronavirus Music Special Airing on CBS Wednesday

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have earned themsevles as primetime television special after crashing Facebook last week, with the superstar couple to host Garth & Trisha Live! on CBS on Wednesday, April 1. Brooks and Yearwood will perform live from their home recording studio and “will bring their unique blend of casual style, remarkable chemistry and shared love of music to a television audience, emphasizing the message that ‘we’re all in this together.’”

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one,” Brooks and Yearwood said in a press release., adding that they are making a donation to relief efforts. “In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus.”

The special will be filmed by minimal crew members practicing social distancing. Extensive safety precautions will be in place and there will be no live studio audience. Garth & Trisha Live! will air live from 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET.

On Monday, March 23, Brooks hosted an episode of his Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, where he was joined by Yearwood. During the broadcast, Facebook crashed multiple times as over 5.2 million people tuned in to watch the show in a matter of hours. Brooks had asked for fan requests for that show and he did the same for Wednesday’s upcoming special, instructing fans on how to submit their own requests on the Monday, March 30 episode of Inside Studio G. On his Instagram Story on Monday, he said that he already had 50,000 requests.

“After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events. “With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed.”

Along with singing together, Brooks and Yearwood have also been participating in other popular self-quarantine activities, one of which is snacking. On March 22, Yearwood, who has written multiple cookbooks and hosts a show on the Food Network, shared a video teaching fans how to make homemade jerky.

“Easy weekend quarantine snack,” Yearwood wrote, “it’s one of Garth’s favorites! #TsQuarantineEats xo.”

